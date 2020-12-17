First official press renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus leaked

by Pradeep

 

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

Yesterday, the official press renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 device got leaked. Today, the official press renders of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus got leaked online. As you can see from the image above, the Galaxy S21 Plus will look similar to the Galaxy S21 except for the display size. On the back of the device, the S21 Plus will feature a triple camera setup. On the front, there will be a single front camera for selfies and video calls. The 6.7-inch Galaxy S21 Plus will sport the violet, along with silver and black colors.

Galaxy S21Galaxy S21 PlusGalaxy S21 Ultra
ProcessorSnapdragon 888 5GSnapdragon 888 5GSnapdragon 888 5G
Storage256GB256GB256GB, 512GB option
Screen size6.2-inch6.7-inch6.8-inch
Camera64-megapixel triple camera modules64-megapixel triple camera modules108-megapixel
S-PennonoYes
Colourviolet, gray, white, and pinkviolet, silver and blacksilver and black
Launch Date14/2/2021 14/2/2021 14/2/2021

Unlike the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Galaxy S21 Plus device will not support S-Pen.

Source: WinFuture

