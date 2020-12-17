First official press renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus leaked

Yesterday, the official press renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 device got leaked. Today, the official press renders of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus got leaked online. As you can see from the image above, the Galaxy S21 Plus will look similar to the Galaxy S21 except for the display size. On the back of the device, the S21 Plus will feature a triple camera setup. On the front, there will be a single front camera for selfies and video calls. The 6.7-inch Galaxy S21 Plus will sport the violet, along with silver and black colors.
|Galaxy S21
|Galaxy S21 Plus
|Galaxy S21 Ultra
|Processor
|Snapdragon 888 5G
|Snapdragon 888 5G
|Snapdragon 888 5G
|Storage
|256GB
|256GB
|256GB, 512GB option
|Screen size
|6.2-inch
|6.7-inch
|6.8-inch
|Camera
|64-megapixel triple camera modules
|64-megapixel triple camera modules
|108-megapixel
|S-Pen
|no
|no
|Yes
|Colour
|violet, gray, white, and pink
|violet, silver and black
|silver and black
|Launch Date
|14/2/2021
|14/2/2021
|14/2/2021
Unlike the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Galaxy S21 Plus device will not support S-Pen.
Source: WinFuture
