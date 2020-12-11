It’s little more than a month before the Samsung Galaxy S21 range will be launched on the 14th January 2021, and this means prototype handsets have been out for field testing for some time.

Today a hands-on video of one such device has been posted by YouTube channel RandomStuff 2.

The video does not reveal much new, but does confirm elements such as the camera design, demonstrates extremely narrow bezels on both the top, bottom and sides, shows swipe for Google Feed, confirms the plastic back and shows a Geekbench score of 1115 single-core and 3326 multi-core.

See the video below:

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is the cheapest of the S21 range, with a 6.2-inch flat Full HD+ screen with a plastic back, likely powered by the Exynos 2100 / Snapdragon 888 chipset, with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, running Android 11 with One UI 3.0, 4,000 mAh battery , 25W fast charging (15w charger included).

It is said to have 3 cameras, a 12 megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12 megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 64 megapixel telephoto camera with 3x Hybrid zoom and 30x Digital zoom, with 8K video.

The handset should be available in Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet and Phantom Pink.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will have a starting price of around € 900 (5G model, 128GB).

via Pocketnow