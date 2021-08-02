Samsung has started the process of rolling out the Android August 2021 security patch to its premium smartphones, and the first premium series to get the update is Galaxy S21. The latest security patch is being rolled out through a firmware update that carries a version number G99x0ZCU2AUGE. The update is currently rolling out to S21 users based in China, and we’re expecting the company to make the update available for S21 users in other parts of the world in the coming days.

Besides the latest security patch, the update includes general bug fixes, though the update changelog hasn’t mentioned anything about the issues that were addressed, nor has it mentioned the vulnerabilities that it’s fixed.

The Galaxy S21 is not the first smartphone to get the August security patch. Interestingly, the latest security patch was first made available for Galaxy A52, a mid-range Galaxy smartphone. Apart from A52, the update is also available for Galaxy A72, Galaxy A8 handsets.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S21 users can check for updates manually by navigating to Settings> Software update. And you don’t see the update, you should wait for a few more days to get the update.

via SamMobile