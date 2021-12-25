The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may be Samsung’s most leaked handset ever, and after everything including the manual has leaked, the last item to be revealed is local pricing.

We have already seen listings for Ireland, UK and France, and the latest is now for Walmart in USA.

There the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128 GB storage version is set to retail for $699.00, which is a direct conversion from the UK pricing. We assume this means the 256 GB version will likely retail for $749, but this is of course not confirmed.

According to the tipster, the toned-down variant of the Galaxy S21 will start at £699(?$925) and will go up to £749(?$992) in the UK. Apart from the UK, the smartphone will also be available in the US, and India. However, pricing details in India and the USA are not known at this moment.

A couple of days ago, we also posted an update about the European pricing of the Galaxy S21 FE. There the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB Olive is expected to be priced at 769.00 Euro or 81.77 while the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 256GB Olive will set you back 839.00 Euro or 89.10 per month. The Galaxy S21 will start at £699 and will go up to £749 in the UK.

The handset is set to feature a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen with 401 PPI and 120 Hz refresh rate, under-screen fingerprint reader, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

The device has a 32 MP front-facing camera with an 81-degree wide field of view while the three rear cameras are 12 megapixels main, 8-megapixel zoom and 12 megapixels wide-angle.

The 3x optical zoom camera benefits from dual-phase detection autofocus as well as a hardware image stabilizer.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 Octacore SoC running at 2.84 gigahertz and has an integrated 5G modem. It will have either 6 or 8 GB RAM and 128 or 256 GB storage but no microSD slot. It will however support 2 nano-sims and an eSIM.

The Samsung Galaxy s21 FE will have a 4500 mAH battery with USB-C fast-charging, has wireless Powershare, an aluminium frame and polycarbonate shell, and has IP68 certification. It will be available in graphite, olive, lavender and white.

via Snoopy