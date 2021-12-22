The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch on the 11th January 2022, which may explain the recent torrent of leaks.

The latest is the manual for the device and some further marketing material, courtesy of Evan Blass.

For the full detail, you can peruse the manual here.

The device has been showing up on various official Samsung sites, including Samsung’s Irish online store.

There the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB Olive is being listed for 769.00 Euro or 81.77 while the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 256GB Olive is being listed for 839.00 Euro or 89.10 per month. In UK the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will start at £699 and will go up to £749.

The handset is set to feature a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen with 401 PPI and 120 Hz refresh rate, under-screen fingerprint reader, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

The device has a 32 MP front-facing camera with an 81-degree wide field of view while the three rear cameras are 12 megapixels main, 8-megapixel zoom and 12 megapixels wide-angle.

The 3x optical zoom camera benefits from dual-phase detection autofocus as well as a hardware image stabilizer.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 Octacore SoC running at 2.84 gigahertz and has an integrated 5G modem. It will have either 6 or 8 GB RAM and 128 or 256 GB storage but no microSD slot. It will however support 2 nano-sims and an eSIM.

The Samsung Galaxy s21 FE will have a 4500 mAH battery with USB-C fast-charging, has wireless Powershare, an aluminium frame and polycarbonate shell, and has IP68 certification. It will be available in graphite, olive, lavender and white.

See the full specs below: