So far we know just about everything about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung’s affordable flagship, except when it will actually hit shelves.

Now a reliable leaker has revealed the last bit of information.

According to Onleaks the device will go on sale on the 4th January (not 1st April) and will cost €759 (128GB) and €829 (256GB) in France. The Galaxy S21 FE will start at £699 and will go up to £749 in the UK. In USA Walmart revealed the pricing to be $699 for 128 GB version.

The handset is set to feature a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen with 401 PPI and 120 Hz refresh rate, under-screen fingerprint reader, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

The device has a 32 MP front-facing camera with an 81-degree wide field of view while the three rear cameras are 12 megapixels main, 8-megapixel zoom and 12 megapixels wide-angle.

The 3x optical zoom camera benefits from dual-phase detection autofocus as well as a hardware image stabilizer.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 Octacore SoC running at 2.84 gigahertz and has an integrated 5G modem. It will have either 6 or 8 GB RAM and 128 or 256 GB storage but no microSD slot. It will however support 2 nano-sims and an eSIM.

The Samsung Galaxy s21 FE will have a 4500 mAH battery with USB-C fast-charging, has wireless Powershare, an aluminium frame and polycarbonate shell, and has IP68 certification. It will be available in graphite, olive, lavender and white.