We know just about everything about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE except the launch date, but now that detail may also just have been leaked.

Evan Blass has just posted the following tweet:

The tweet suggests the handset may be launching on the 11th of January 2021.

The device has been showing up on various official Samsung sites, with the latest being Samsung’s Irish online store.

Gallery

There the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB Olive is being listed for 769.00 Euro or 81.77 while the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 256GB Olive is being listed for 839.00 Euro or 89.10 per month.

The handset is set to feature a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen with 401 PPI and 120 Hz refresh rate, under-screen fingerprint reader, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

The device has a 32 MP front-facing camera with an 81-degree wide field of view while the three rear cameras are 12 megapixels main, 8-megapixel zoom and 12 megapixels wide-angle.

The 3x optical zoom camera benefits from dual-phase detection autofocus as well as a hardware image stabilizer.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 Octacore SoC running at 2.84 gigahertz and has an integrated 5G modem. It will have either 6 or 8 GB RAM and 128 or 256 GB storage but no microSD slot. It will however support 2 nano-sims and an eSIM.

The Samsung Galaxy s21 FE will have a 4500 mAH battery with USB-C fast-charging, has wireless Powershare, an aluminium frame and polycarbonate shell, and has IP68 certification. It will be available in graphite, olive, lavender and white.

See the full specs below: