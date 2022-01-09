After a long wait, people in India will finally get a chance to get their hands on the Galaxy S21 FE very soon as Samsung is all set to launch the toned-down variant of the S21 smartphone tomorrow, on January 10. And as is the case with all yet-to-be-launched phones, we already know quite a lot about the S21 FE much before the launch. We also recently got to know about the expected pricing of the smartphone, thanks to popular Indian tipster Yogesh Brar.

According to the tipster, the Galaxy S21 FE will start at Rs. 52,000(~$700). However, with discounts, the smartphone could be available between Rs. 48,000 and Rs. 49,000. Meanwhile, in the UK, the smartphone is priced at GBP 699 (roughly Rs. 70,400) for the 128GB storage variant and GBP 749 (roughly Rs. 75,400) for the 256GB option.

The Galaxy S21 FE was supposed to launch in August last year, but the company had to push the official launch date due to the component shortage and various other factors. Some tech pundits are saying that the delay in launch might have a negative impact on sales. Well, time will tell whether it can beat the sales number of its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE.

Talking about its specifications, Galaxy S21 FE is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM. The S21 FE is available in two storage variants—128 GB and 256 GB. The smartphone supports 4G LTE bands, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. It has a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen, and a 32 MP punch-hole selfie camera. It also includes an in-display fingerprint reader and is 155.7×74.5×7.9mm in size.