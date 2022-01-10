Samsung Galaxy S21 has started getting the January 2022 security patch via a firmware update. The update was already available for S21 users in the Netherlands and is now rolling out to Galaxy S21 users in the US and South Korea.

Apart from the January 2022 security patch, the update might also include bug fixes and performance improvements. However, you won’t find any new features in it, which is expected from a firmware update. The update carries a firmware version number G99xNKSU3BULF for users in South Korea and G99xU1UES4BULE for unlocked variants of the S21 in the US.

Apart from the Galaxy S21, The January 2022 security patch will also be available for a bunch of flagship Galaxy phones, including Galaxy Note20, S20, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Fold 2, S20 FE 5G, and more. The update will also be available for supported mid-range and entry-level Galaxy phones.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S21 users in the US can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile