While we wait for the actual handsets to be announced on the 11th February, you can now download the official set of wallpapers which will be accompanying the Samsung Galaxy S20.

Available in shades of pink, blue, black, and white (likely matching the colours of the actual handsets), the 3200×3200 pixel wallpapers include 8 images and 2 videos.

If you are waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S20, and even if you are not and just want to spruce up your handset, you can download the collection here.

Via XDA-Dev