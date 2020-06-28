Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra packs many exciting features and, of course, it’s the most premium model in the S20 lineup. The S20 Ultra is also Samsung’s first smartphone to have a rear 108MP camera with a 100x zoom. There are many other aspects of the smartphone that make it unique and attractive.

The S20 Ultra was launched at a price point of $1,400, which left many disappointed. If the high price was the only issue that forced you not to buy the S20 Ultra, then it’s time to rethink your decision as Amazon is now offering a $200 discount on the smartphone. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB is now available at $1,199.99, down from its original price point of $1,399.99.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features

Power of 5G: Get next-level power for everything you love to do with Samsung Galaxy 5G; Share more, game harder, experience more and never miss a beat

Trade-In With Samsung: Buy a new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G and get up to $700 in Amazon credit with an eligible trade-in device through July 19, 2020

Single Take AI: Capture video and multiple types of images with one tap of the shutter button; Lenses, effects and filters capture the best of every moment, every time

Hi-Res Camera Zoom: Capture hi-res images from 300 feet away that look like they were taken from 3 feet away; The game-changing new 100x Space Zoom delivers unprecedented power and clarity

Ultra Bright Night Mode: Capture pro-quality content in Ultra Bright Night mode to capture dazzling, blur-free photos and vivid HRD video without flash, even in low light

Super Fast Charging: Charge up quicker with Super Fast Charge so you can keep moving, with more juice; Give your buds – or Galaxy Buds – a boost of power with Wireless PowerShare right from Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

All-Day Battery: S20 Ultra 5G’s intelligent battery uses an algorithm to learn from how you live to optimize power and take you through a day or more of work and life without ever giving out on you