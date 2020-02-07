Following on with his post of the specs of the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Ishan Agarwal from XDA- Developers also posted the specs of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

They read:

The next generation of Galaxy: The ultimate 5G powerhouse with an unparalleled new camera and unprecedented 100x Space Zoom. Bring a pro-level studio wherever you go with Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G super speed processing and complete pro kit of camera features – including the groundbreaking 100x Space Zoom and cutting edge Al – all in an immersive 6.9″ Infinity-O display.

Functions:

Revolutionary camera. Ready for 5G: First-of-its-kind Space Zoom, Single Take, and Bright Night transform how you share your world.

Photos and video with one tap: Capture video and multiple types of images with one tap of the shutter button (1).

Change the experiences you love, only with Galaxy 5G: Get next-level power for everything you love to do with Galaxy 5G. Share more, game harder, experience more and never miss a beat (2).

Super close-ups from far away: Zoom in super close from afar and capture images with the game-changing new Space Zoom (3).

Luminous photos and cinematic video at night: Capture pro-grade video and dazzling photos at night without flash with Ultra Bright Night.

Power to last through your day: An intelligent battery that lasts all day to power every scroll, click, call, tap, playlist, and season finale. Additionally, Super Fast Charging boosts your battery in just minutes (4) (5).

Store more. Create more: Generous storage out of the box plus expandable memory means you never have to delete what’s important to you.

Stands up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes: Galaxy phones come standard with IP68-rated protection from dust, spills, and even a quick dip in the water (6).

Single Take captures images and video up to 10 seconds Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets 100x space zoom includes digital zoom, which may cause some image deterioration Based on the average battery life under usual conditions of use. The actual life of the battery depends on factors such as the network, the selected functions, the frequency of the calls and call patterns, data usage and other applications. Results may vary. When using included charger and cable; battery life based on typical usage conditions which may vary by factors including network. selected features and running applications Water resistant in up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Clean the residue / dry after wetting it.

What does the box include?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

USB Cable- C to C type

Charger (25W) – C type

AKG Headset- C type

SIM card installed

Ejector pin

and Insert- Samsung Care : Photo / Video Info

UV Protector Film

Specs:

Battery information: 5000 mAh non-removable battery

.Bluetooth profiles: A2DP, AVRCP, DI, HFP, HID, HOGP, HSP, MAP, OPP, PAN, PBAP

Measures: 3.00 “x 6.57” x 0.35 “

Display: 6.9 ”WQHD + (3200×1440) Super AMOLED Display

Keyboard: capacitive

Memory: 12GB RAM / 128GB ROM / microSD (1TB max) 16GB RAM / 512GB ROM / microSD (1TB max)

Operating system: Android 10

Processor: 2.84GHz Octa-Core Processor (5SDM865 + X55 5G Modem)

Talk time: 37hr

Weight: 7.83 ounces

Are our readers satisfied with the specs of the handset, which will likely cost around $1300? Let us know below.