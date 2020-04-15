Back in February, Samsung announced the Galaxy S20 series with better specs and an impressive camera. While the phones were great, they failed to entice the customers as Samsung expected so the company has revised the trade-in offers to attract customers.

Samsung has also updated its terms and is now accepting phones with cracked screens or scratched camera lenses. Unfortunately, the company is still accepting limited phones by Google, Apple, and Samsung. Android Police has compiled a comprehensive list of discounts on various phones and you can check out the trade-in discounts below:

Samsung

Galaxy Note10/Note10+: $500 (-$200)

Galaxy S10/S10+: $500 (-$100)

Galaxy S10e: $400 (+$100)

Galaxy Note9: $400 (+$100)

Galaxy S9/S9+: $300 (+$100)

Galaxy S8/S8+/S8 Active: $300 (+$100)

Galaxy Note8: $300 (+$100)

Galaxy S7, S7 Active, S7 Edge: $300 (+$100)

Apple

iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max: $500 (-$200)

iPhone 11: $500 (-$100)

iPhone XS/XS Max: $500 (-$100)

iPhone X: $400 (+$100)

iPhone XR: $400 (+$100)

iPhone 8/8 Plus: $400 (+$100)

iPhone 7/7 Plus: $300 (+$100)

iPhone 6S/6S Plus: $300 (+$100)

Google

Pixel 4/4 XL: $400 (-$200)

Pixel 3/3 XL: $400 (+$100)

Pixel 3a/3a XL: $300 (+$100)

You can head to Samsung’s website if you’re interested in getting yourself a brand new Galaxy S20.