Samsung is just days away from its Unpacked 2020 event where the company is expected to announce the Galaxy S20 series along with Galaxy Fold/Galaxy Z Flip. Earlier today, we reported that Google will be joining Samsung on the stage to announce “something interesting” along with Samsung.

However, it looks like Google might not be the only surprise at the event. According to a trademark uncovered by Letsgodigital, Samsung might be planning to take on Google, Apple, OnePlus and others with its new camera technology. Dubbed as “Nonacell”, the trademark was filed with the UK IPO on 5th February 2020. The trademark carries a class 9 classification and is described as Image sensor; electric sensor; camera containing an image sensor. The idea behind is to merge 9 pixels into 1 to create a detailed and row-free low-light photo. Samsung has been using Quad Bayer technology which merges 4 pixels into 1 pixel to create a low-light photo.

Back in December, Ice Universe tweeted that Samsung will be using 108-MP ISOcell Bright HM1 sensor which will be based on Nonacell technology. That previous leak from Ice Universe seems to align with the latest trademark confirming the use of new technology which should drastically improve the image quality.