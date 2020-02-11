Samsung is all set to hold its Unpacked event in only a few hours in San Francisco where it will launch the Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy S20 series of smartphones.

Some sites who were given early hands-on are pulling the trigger early, such as this video by Zing Gadget.

We, of course, know everything about the device already, but my main takeaway from the video is how prominent the camera module is at the back.

The specs of the handsets can be seen below:

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

The Galaxy s20 5G will feature a 6.2-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display will have a refresh rate of 120Hz. As per MSP, the smartphone will be powered by the Exynos 990 chipset coupled with 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone will feature a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor at the back, and a 10MP unit at the front. The back cameras will have support for 3x optical zoom and 8K video recording, while the front camera will be able to record 4K at 60fps. Other specs include a 4,000mAh battery, Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers by AKG and IP68 certification.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Talking about the Galaxy S20+ 5G, it will feature a slightly larger 6.7-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED with the same 20:9 aspect ratio. It’ll feature a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera at the back, and a 10MP selfie snapper at the front. The back cameras will have support for 3x optical zoom and 8K video recording, while the front camera will be able to record 4K at 60fps. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery, and that’s 500mAh more than what Galaxy S20 offers. Other specs include Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers by AKG and IP68 certification.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the most premium Galaxy S20. The smartphone 6.9-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Like the S20 and S20+, the S20 Ultra will have a 120Hz display. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a 108MP wide-angle camera, a 48MP telephoto camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a ToF sensor. The rear cameras of Galaxy S20 Ultra will be able to record 8K videos, while the front camera will record 4K at 60fps. Other specs include a 5,000mAh battery, Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers by AKG and IP68 certification.