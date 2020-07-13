The price of the flagship smartphones has gone up significantly over the last few years so much so that smartphone manufacturers are now making smartphones that are slightly more affordable than the ultra-premium ones. Of course, the idea here is to bring an ultra-premium like experience at a more affordable price so that companies can reach more users. Samsung is one of the well-known flagship Android smartphone manufacturers that is currently pursuing the strategy.

Last month, we reported Samsung is working on a new, more affordable version of the Galaxy S20 that has a model number SM-G780 (Global) and SM-G781 (US), and back then, rumors suggested that it could officially be called Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite. While we don’t can’t confirm the official at this moment, we can now confirm the existence of the device, and not just that, we can say that a more affordable Galaxy S20 might hit the market soon as a Samsung handset with model number SM-G781B, which is of the rumored Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite, has recently surfaced on the Geekbench benchmark site.

At the end of the last month, we heard rumors of Samsung launching the S20 Lite in the month of October and now that the new variant of the S20 appeared on the Geekbench site, we can conclude that there’s some truth to the rumors.

The Geekbench listing doesn’t say much about the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite, but, of course, we did the benchmark score. The S20 Lite has managed a single-core score of 737 and a multi-core score of 2619 on Geekbench v5.

According to the previous rumors, the upcoming S20 Lite will have at least 128GB of internal storage capacity and will be powered by Android 10-based OneUI 2.5, which will also come pre-installed in Samsung Galaxy Note20.

The price of Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite is expected to be very similar to the last year’s S10 Lite, which means we can expect it to be somewhere around $700.