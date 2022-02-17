Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy Z Flip 5G are now getting February 2022 updates in the USA.

The February 2022 update is available for both unlocked and carrier versions of the Galaxy S20 FE. The unlocked variants of the S20 FE are getting the security patch via a firmware update that carries a version number G781U1UES6EVB1.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is getting the February 2022 security patch through a firmware update that carries a version number F707USQS2EVB1.

According to Samsung, February 2022 security patch fixes more than 60 user privacy and data security vulnerabilities(via SamMobile).

Apart from S20 FE and Galaxy Z Flip, the firmware update will also be available to other supported premium, mid-range, entry-level Galaxy smartphones.

In the meantime, Galaxy Z Flip 5G and S20 FE users in the US. can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.