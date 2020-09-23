Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition shows up on the FCC website

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition soon. While the company is still working on the smartphone, it has leaked online on multiple occasions.

Now the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has shown up on the FCC website and confirms a couple of key features. According to the FCC certification, Samsung will be shipping Galaxy S20 FE with two chargers (15W and 25W) depending on the region. The listing also confirmed the absense of 3.5mm headphone jack from the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and has support for fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will pack a huge 4,500mAh battery.

The Galaxy S20 FE is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor(or Exynos 990), which also powers the original S20. The display of the S20 FE is also expected to be as smooth as that of the original S20, as the former also features a display that has a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is IP68-rated and that means the smartphone can withstand dust, dirt, and sand, and are resistant to submersion up to a maximum depth of 1.5m underwater for up to thirty minutes.

The Galaxy S20 FE will have at least 128GB of internal storage capacity and will be powered by Android 10-based OneUI 2.5, which will also come pre-installed in Samsung Galaxy Note20. The smartphone is expected to launch in an online event later today.

Via: MyFixGuide