The Galaxy S20 series is Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone that lets you to take advantage of its 108MP camera with 100x zoom. It’s also the first Samsung product to feature a 120Hz display.But apart from camera and display, there are a lot of interesting stuff that will get you excited about S20.

One of the good things about the Galaxy S20 is the fact that it runs Samsung’s OneUI 2.1. That means if you’re an S20 user, you get to use features like revamped AR Emoji, a new Music Share feature, streamlined Google Duo integration, Quick Share and more.

But what no one is talking about is the Clock app in the OneUI 2.1 update. The Clock app in Galaxy S20 lets you set any music in Spotify as your alarm tune. What this mean is that you can now set your favourite song as your alarm tune. In order to be able to set music in Spotify as your alarm tune, you need to install the Spotify app on your S20.

To use the feature, open the Clock app and then go to Alarm sound settings.

The new Clock app is available only in Galaxy S20 smartphones. However, Samsung is expected to bring the feature to older flagship Galaxy smartphones too. But when the updated Clock app will be available to older models is not yet known.

via: xda