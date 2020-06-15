Samsung announces Galaxy S20+ 5G, S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions

Samsung today officially revealed the Galaxy S20+ 5G, S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions. The Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition features a purple glass and metal exterior. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition and Buds+ charging case feature purple color, band’s logo and purple heart iconography.

In addition to the purple exterior, the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition comes with pre-installed BTS-inspired themes and a fan community platform, Weverse. Samsung has also included decorative stickers in the box to allow fans to further personalize their devices, and photo cards featuring pictures of the band members for fans to keep. Apart from the above, there is no change in the internal specs of these devices.

Availability:

You can pre-order the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition from June 15th exclusively from Weverse. From June 19th, the Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition, Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will also be available for pre-order online from Samsung.com. The devices will be generally available from July 9th, which marks the seventh anniversary of the BTS fan collective.

Source: Samsung