In January, Samsung announced the Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone to bring key premium features of the Galaxy S series to more consumers. With a 6.7-inch edge-to-edge Infinity-O display, the Galaxy S10 Lite offers an expansive and immersive experience.

Galaxy S10 Lite device offers a suite of camera features and capabilities, building on Samsung’s industry-leading camera technologies. It features a main Wide-angle camera and Ultra Wide and Macro cameras alongside the new Super Steady OIS. When paired with Super Steady mode, Super Steady OIS provides higher stability for action-focused photos and videos, letting you share your world, your experience, without any compromise. The Ultra Wide camera has a 123-degree angle lens, like the human eye, while the front and rear high resolution cameras allow you to capture details in crystal-clear focus.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in the US for $650 from tomorrow. It will be available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue colors. Samsung recently started the roll out of OneUI 2.1 update to Galaxy S10 Lite devices. The update has a build number G770FXXU2BTD2 and comes with a bunch of new features and the Android April Security patch.

via: Engadget