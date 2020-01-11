In an effort to make its flagship smartphones the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 more affordable, Samsung announced Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite a few days ago, without giving us any details about the price and availability.

But that thanks to Flipkart, we now know when the Galaxy S10 Lite will be available for purchase in India. According to Flipkart’s Galaxy S10 Lite landing page, the cheaper Galaxy S10 will be available for purchase in India from January 23. Unfortunately, we’ve no information on the price point of the smartphone.

If we go by rumors, the Galaxy S10 Lite will be available at a price point of INR 40,000, which translates to $565 or €505.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will cost 35,990 INR(€450) for the 6GB+128GB variant, while the 8GB+128GB variant will cost 39,990 INR(€500) in India. However, we don’t know when the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be available for purchase, but it’s expected to be available soon.

THE GALAXY S10 LITE AND GALAXY NOTE10 LITE USERS WILL BE ABLE TO USE THESE KEY PREMIUM GALAXY FEATURES:

Uninterrupted Display: Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite offer edge-to-edge Infinity-O displays. With a 6.7-inch screen size, the display provides an expansive and immersive experience, allowing you to fully enjoy and get lost in your favorite multimedia content.

Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite offer edge-to-edge Infinity-O displays. With a 6.7-inch screen size, the display provides an expansive and immersive experience, allowing you to fully enjoy and get lost in your favorite multimedia content. Larger and Long-Lasting Battery: The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite are packed with a large 4,500mAh battery and super-fast charging capabilities, so you can stay connected longer and spend more time doing the things you love.

The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite are packed with a large 4,500mAh battery and super-fast charging capabilities, so you can stay connected longer and spend more time doing the things you love. Services and Security: The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite come with Samsung’s ecosystem of apps and services, including Bixby, Samsung Pay and Samsung Health. As you would expect, these Galaxy Lite devices are also protected with defense-grade security platform Samsung Knox.

You can know more about the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite by clicking on this link.