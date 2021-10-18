Samsung Galaxy S10 starts getting October 2021 security update

Samsung Galaxy S10 series starts getting the October 2021 security patches via a firmware update. The update carries a firmware version number G97xFXXSDFUI5 and carries no other new features. The October update is also available for the 5G variant of the S10, which is getting firmware update G977BXXSAFUI5.

The update, however, is available in select regions at this point in time, but we expect the update to become available for every S10 user in the coming days. Currently, the update is available for S10 users in Switzerland, the UK, Central Asia, Austria, Nordic and European countries.

The latest security patch is also available for other high-end Samsung phones, including Note20, Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, the first-generation Flip, and Galaxy S21. The company has also started to make the update available for both mid-range and entry-level Galaxy smartphones.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S10 users in the aforementioned countries can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile