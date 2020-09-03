The latest version of Samsung’s custom Android skin that is OneUI 2.5 debuted with the Galaxy Note20 series, but the company also promised to bring the latest version of the OneUI to other older model of Galaxy smartphones, including the Galaxy Note10 series, S10 series, Note9 series, all Galaxy Fold models. True to its word, Samsung has started rolling out the OneUI 2.5 update to the Galaxy S10 series. The update is currently available for users in Germany at the time of writing, but we expect it to become available for users in the other parts of the world very soon.

The OneUI 2.5 update weighs 963.49MB and carries a firmware version G973FXXU8DTH7, while the firmware versions for the Galaxy S10e and the Galaxy S10+ are G970FXXU8DTH7 and G975FXXU8DTH7, respectively(via SamMobile).

The OneUI 2.5 brings a number of new features, and performance improvements. The most exciting feature is the latest version of OneUI is the wireless DeX support. For those unaware, Samsung DeX is a feature that lets you mirror your phone screen to a TV screen, your phone then becomes a touchpad so that you can control the TV. Smarter Wi-Fi connectivity is another useful feature in the latest version of OneUI. It will notify you about the quality of Wi-Fi connections. It will also let you share Wi-Fi passwords with nearby Galaxy devices.

The OneUI 2.5 update includes some noteworthy camera features. It brings several enhancements to the Pro video mode. You also get to change the autofocus area from the center to multi-focus. The ability to record footage in a wider 21:9 aspect ratio in any video mode is another exciting camera feature that Samsung added in this update.

Other noteworthy features in the OneUI 2.5 update include Samsung Keyboard improvements, new options in messages, the ability to use Android 10’s full-screen navigation gestures with third-party launchers like Microsoft Launcher, Nova Launcher.

If you’re using Samsung Galaxy S10, you can check the update manually by going to Settings> Software update.