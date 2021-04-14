Samsung Galaxy Quantum2 is the second smartphone equipped with quantum technology

South Korea’s SK Telecom yesterday announced the Galaxy Quantum2, its second smartphone featuring quantum cryptography technology. The Galaxy Quantum2 includes the world’s smallest quantum random number generator (QRNG) chipset that enables trusted authentication and encryption of information. Thanks to the native integration of the QRNG chip into the Android Keystore (APIs), this smartphone improves the security of a large number of services used on the smartphone.
“With the Galaxy Quantum2, we have successfully expanded the application of quantum security technologies to a wider variety of services including financial and security services,” said Han Myung-jin, Vice President and Head of Marketing Group of SKT. “Our efforts will continue to keep expanding services that are safely and securely provided via the Galaxy Quantum2.”
Source: SKT