Samsung’s OneUI 2.1 comes pre-installed in the Galaxy S20 series, but the company promised to bring the update to its older flagships as well. True to its word, it started delivering the latest OneUI update to the Galaxy S10 series a couple of months ago. And now, the OneUI 2.1 update((version N960FXXU5ETF5) is finally starting to appear on the almost two years old Galaxy Note9 smartphones.

The new OneUI 2.1 update brings a number of exciting new features to Galaxy Note9. The update includes features such as quick share, music share, which help you share files quickly and easily with nearby Samsung devices via Bluetooth.

The update also brings multiple new camera features to Note9. With the latest OneUI 2.1 installed on your Note9, you’ll be able to enjoy features like Single Take mode, Pro video, and more in the camera app. And lastly, the update also includes a unified AR hub, where you’ll find all the augmented reality features.

It’s also worth noting that the update is not immediately available for everyone as it’s currently rolling out to Note9 users in Germany, but Samsung is expected to make it available in other parts of the world very soon.

The OneUI 2.1 for Galaxy Note9 is expected to be 1.2GB in terms of size. Note9 users can check for the update manually by going to Settings> Software update.