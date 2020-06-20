We know the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ulta will have a significantly upgraded camera compared to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, but I don’t think we are prepared for exactly how large the chonker will be.

Serial Samsung leaker Ice_Universe posed some photos of early release cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Plus/Ultra, and it appears the camera cluster in the Note20 Ultra will be absolutely gigantic.

Gallery

A side-by-side comparison shows the real magnitude of the protuberance.

Despite the Note20 Ultra being a bigger device, the camera cluster appears to take up more than half of the width of the handset and is also much taller.

One of the reasons for the larger size may the replacement of the Time of Flight sensor with a new laser auto-focus element, which will hopefully improve the slow focus issues found in the S20 Ultra.

Samsung is also limiting the Space Zoom to x50, by replacing the 48-megapixel sensor in the periscope camera with a 13MP ISOCELL Slim 3M5 1/3? sensor with WDR (wide dynamic range) support. This should allow improved low-light performance, which is especially important when zooming in.

We have also heard Samsung will be retaining the ISOCELL Bright HM1 108MP sensor, but of course, paired with the laser autofocus, but the handset will reportedly have a whole-new wide-angle camera sensor, the ultra-wide 12MP ISOCELL Fast 2L3 1/2.55? sensor with 1.4um pixels, Dual Pixel PDAF, and smart WDR support, which can achieve slow-motion recording of up to 1440fps (cropped 720p), and it can output RAW10 and RAW8 (via DPCM/PCM compression) formats.

In terms of specs, the Note20 Ultra packs Snapdragon 865+ and features a 120Hz LTPO display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1440(QHD). Another interesting feature about the Note20 Ultra is that users will be able to turn on QHD+120Hz at the same time, something which S20 users cannot do. Samsung is also expected to introduce a new S Pen for the smartphone, and some new features for the pen are also expected.

The handset is set to be released at a Samsung Unpacked event on the 5th August 2020.