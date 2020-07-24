Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra smart cover will come with an antimicrobial coating

Samsung is all set to launch as many as five new products at the Unpacked event on August 5. One of the new products that the company is going to launch at the event is the new Galaxy Note20 series, which will include two different handsets with different specs — Galaxy Note20, and Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

Today, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra’s official Smart Clear View Cover accessory got leaked online. As you can see from the image above, this protective case will come with antimicrobial coating. Under the current pandemic situation, a smartphone cover with an antimicrobial coating will definitely attract more consumers.

Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series model Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G Galaxy Note20 (5G) operating system Android 10 with Samsung One UI CPU Exynos 990 2.7 GHz Octacore CPU Display 6.9 inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, 120 Hz, aspect ratio 19.3: 9, Gorilla Glass 7 6.7 inch Super AMOLED, 60 Hz resolution WQHD / 3200 x 1440 pixels, 508 ppi FHD + / 2400 x 1080 pixels, 393 ppi Storage 12 GB RAM, 256/512 GB (other storage options possible), MicroSD 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Main camera Triple camera, 108 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 12 MP 5x optical zoom f / 3.0, laser auto focus, 50x space zoom Triple camera, 12 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 64 MP telephoto 3x optical zoom f / 2.0, 30x space zoom Front camera 10 MP (f / 2.2, autofocus) Video Up to 8K recording (main camera) Cellular 2G, 3G, 4G / LTE, 5G-ready links Dual SIM + eSIM, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), NFC, WiFi 6, Wireless DeX safety Face recognition, on-screen fingerprint reader, Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox, IP68 S-Pen Latency 9 ms Latency 26 ms battery pack 4500 mAh, quick charge, induction charging 4300 mAh, quick charge, induction charging Colours Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green Dimensions 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm

via: Ronald