Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra smart cover will come with an antimicrobial coating

by Pradeep

 

Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Samsung is all set to launch as many as five new products at the Unpacked event on August 5. One of the new products that the company is going to launch at the event is the new Galaxy Note20 series, which will include two different handsets with different specs — Galaxy Note20, and Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

Today, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra’s official Smart Clear View Cover accessory got leaked online. As you can see from the image above, this protective case will come with antimicrobial coating. Under the current pandemic situation, a smartphone cover with an antimicrobial coating will definitely attract more consumers.

Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series
modelGalaxy Note20 Ultra 5GGalaxy Note20 (5G)
operating systemAndroid 10 with Samsung One UI
CPUExynos 990 2.7 GHz Octacore CPU
Display6.9 inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, 120 Hz, aspect ratio 19.3: 9, Gorilla Glass 76.7 inch Super AMOLED, 60 Hz
resolutionWQHD / 3200 x 1440 pixels, 508 ppiFHD + / 2400 x 1080 pixels, 393 ppi
Storage12 GB RAM, 256/512 GB (other storage options possible), MicroSD8 GB RAM, 256 GB
Main cameraTriple camera, 108 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 12 MP 5x optical zoom f / 3.0, laser auto focus, 50x space zoomTriple camera, 12 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 64 MP telephoto 3x optical zoom f / 2.0, 30x space zoom
Front camera10 MP (f / 2.2, autofocus)
VideoUp to 8K recording (main camera)
Cellular2G, 3G, 4G / LTE, 5G-ready
linksDual SIM + eSIM, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), NFC, WiFi 6, Wireless DeX
safetyFace recognition, on-screen fingerprint reader, Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox, IP68
S-PenLatency 9 msLatency 26 ms
battery pack4500 mAh, quick charge, induction charging4300 mAh, quick charge, induction charging
ColoursMystic Black, Mystic BronzeMystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green
Dimensions164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm

via: Ronald

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments