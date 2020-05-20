Details about Samsung’s upcoming flagship, Galaxy Note20 are surfacing on the internet almost every other day, giving us new information about the specs and features of the upcoming flagship series. And just like every other day, we have something interesting to share about the Galaxy Note20, though it’s not about a new feature.

According to the well-known tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Note20 series won’t have similar zoom capabilities as the Galaxy S20 Ultra. In other words, the Note20 series is going to ditch the 100x zoom of Galaxy S20 Ultra, a feature that had every tech enthusiast hyped, though it later turned out to be useless.

While it’s now pretty much confirmed that the Galaxy Note20 series won’t have the 100x zoom feature, we don’t know the zoom capabilities of the upcoming Note series. It’ll be interesting to see whether the Note20 series will settle on the 30x zoom, like the S20+, or introduce something better.

According to previous rumors, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series could be the first smartphone to use Qualcomm’s new 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reading technology, which creates a sensing area 17x larger than before, covering 20mm x 30mm (a typical reader is only 4mm x 9mm). The smartphone is confirmed to feature a 6.87-inches 120Hz LTPO display, while the Note20 will feature a display with a 60Hz screen refresh rate.

Rumor also suggests a 4,500mAh battery for the Note20+ and a 4,000mAh battery for the Note20.