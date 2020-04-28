Samsung Galaxy Note20 might come with new Exynos 992 processor

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Note20 series later this year and we have already started seeing leaks surrounding the device. While Samsung is yet to disclose any details around the device, we do know that it will carry forward Note 10’s design and along with a refreshed hardware and a better camera. Recently, a popular Samsung insider Ice Universe has found a benchmark result of what appears to be a Samsung Galaxy Note20. According to the benchmarks, Samsung is expected to use Snapdragon 865+ on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+.

Yesterday, ZDNet reported that Samsung may use its Exynos processor instead of Snapdragon in the upcoming Galaxy Note series. Due to the Coronavirus situation, the production of the Snapdragon 865+ processor seems to be uncertain. So, Samsung is planning to release the upcoming Note series with the new Exynos 992 processor which is built on the 6nm process to offer better power/performance ratio when compared to the current Exynos 990 processor.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 series launch is still several months away. So, there are possibilities of change in plans. After the poor reception of the Galaxy S20 series, I hope Samsung will deliver better with the Note20 series later this year.

Source: ZDNet