Samsung Galaxy Note10+ is less than a year old, so the specifications are quite relevant and are on par with 2020’s flagship smartphones. And the good news is the smartphone doesn’t cost over $1,000.

Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 256GB is now available at a price point of $749.99, down from $1,099.99 — if you do the math, that’s a handsome $350 discount.

Galaxy Note10 series highlights:

Fast charging, long lasting intelligent power and super speed processing outlast whatever you throw at Note 10

S pen’s newest Evolution gives you the power of air gestures, a remote shutter and playlist button and handwriting to text, all in One Magic wand

With a full set of Pro lenses, super stabilization, live video bokeh and precision audio recording, Note 10 is a studio in your pocket

Note 10’s nearly bezel less Infinity display gives an immersive, cinematic quality to whatever you’re viewing

Internet usage time(lte) (hours) up to 14. Internet usage time(wi fi) (hours) up to 14. Audio playback time (hours, wireless) up to 60. Talk time (4G LTE) (hours) up to 38. Video playback time (hours, wireless) up to 19

Rear camera setup: 12MP Wide, 12MP 2x Zoom, 16MP Ultra Wide, Front camera setup: 10MP Selfie Camera with Dual Pixel

It’s worth noting that the $350 discount is available for a limited period of time only, so if you want to buy the Note10+ at a discounted price, you should cash in on the deal right now. The smartphone is available in three different color options — Aura Silver, Aura White, Aura Black. You can buy the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ here from eBay.