Samsung to bring most well-loved features of Galaxy Note to other devices

TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business at Samsung, today published an article highlighting Samsung’s achievements in 2020. He also offered some hints on what to expect from Samsung in 2021. He confirmed that Samsung will bring most well-loved features of Galaxy Note to other devices. This confirms the previous rumors that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone will support stylus input like the Galaxy Note series.

Roh also provided the following info on Samsung’s 2021 lineup:

Whether you prefer to edit footage like a pro or just want intelligent, multitasking lenses to do the heavy lifting for you, the Samsung Galaxy will be more than ready to meet the demands of the video-obsessed in 2021 . When it comes to advancement in this space, it’s going to be an epic new year.

Our engineers and developers have also been working hard to expand highly advanced on-device AI capabilities within the Galaxy family, enabling our devices to continually learn from daily activities and routines to take better pictures and videos, maximize battery life and storage space, optimize displays and much more. We're planning to expand these personalized capabilities to every facet of Galaxy's product portfolio to empower people to be productive and do all the things they enjoy.

Thanks to the open ecosystems we've created working in tandem with other like-minded industry leaders, we're developing connected, compatible innovation that will take us into an exciting new era of integrated mobile experiences.

We've already advanced breakthrough technologies like ultra-wideband (UWB) through ongoing open collaboration with key partners. And soon, we'll be rolling out incredible connectivity capabilities that will transform the way you open doors and enable seamlessly integrated car experiences that make personalized car connectivity a part of your digital life. We're also making it easier to quickly locate the things that matter most, from your keys to your wallet — even your family pet.

As we introduce new and exciting innovations, our number-one goal is and will always be to create experiences that people can trust, knowing we'll treat their data with the utmost care and keep their personal information safe every step of the way. These new devices will offer incredible personalized mobile experiences and will be built with security and privacy top of mind.

True to our heritage of staying ahead of the curve with trailblazing mobile tech, we'll be expanding our portfolio of foldables, so this groundbreaking category is more accessible to everyone.

And while we're already known for our revolutionary cameras, we'll never stop trying to outdo ourselves — so be on the lookout for super-intelligent, pro-grade camera and video capabilities in 2021.

in 2021. We’ve also been paying attention to people’s favorite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience and are excited to add some of its most well-loved features to other devices in our lineup.

Source: Samsung