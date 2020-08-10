The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series comes with support for Wireless Dex, which is Samsung’s desktop mode on Samsung handsets which allows owners to use Android apps in a windows environment.

Previously Dex only worked when your phone was docked, and then later over USB-C, but now it will work when your phone is able to wirelessly connect to TVs over Miracast, supported by most modern smart TVs, making for a truly portable solution.

Fans of Continuum for Windows Phone will appreciate the similarities between wireless Dex and the Windows Phone implementation, up to and including being able to use your phone at the same time as the desktop, and the ability to use your phone as a trackpad and keyboard. Bluetooth keyboard and mice are of course still supported.

YouTube channel Jimmy is Promo has posted a video demonstrating the feature, which can be seen below: