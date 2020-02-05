In an effort to increase the reach of its affordable flagship smartphones, Samsung has introduced Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite in the European market.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is currently on sale in four European countries including Spain, France, Germany, and the UK, while the S10 Lite is up for grab in Spain, Germany, and Italy.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will set you back €609 in Spain and France and will cost €599, €629, €745 in Germany, Italy, and the UK respectively. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, on the other hand, costs €659 in Spain, €649 in Germany, and €679 in Italy.

Samsung announced Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite in last month, and these smartphones are already available in India. The Galaxy S10 Lite costs INR 39,999, which translates to $565 or €505. On the other hand, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is priced at INR 35,990(€450) for the 6GB+128GB variant, while the 8GB+128GB variant is available at INR 39,990(€500) in India.

THE GALAXY S10 LITE AND GALAXY NOTE10 LITE USERS WILL BE ABLE TO USE THESE KEY PREMIUM GALAXY FEATURES:

Uninterrupted Display: Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite offer edge-to-edge Infinity-O displays. With a 6.7-inch screen size, the display provides an expansive and immersive experience, allowing you to fully enjoy and get lost in your favorite multimedia content.

Larger and Long-Lasting Battery: The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite are packed with a large 4,500mAh battery and super-fast charging capabilities, so you can stay connected longer and spend more time doing the things you love.

Services and Security: The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite come with Samsung's ecosystem of apps and services, including Bixby, Samsung Pay and Samsung Health. As you would expect, these Galaxy Lite devices are also protected with defense-grade security platform Samsung Knox.

You can know more about the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite by clicking on this link.

