In the past couple of years, Samsung has managed to improve its update record and is rolling out regular updates to both current and previous flagship phones. Today, the company has rolled out a new update to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 users.

The latest update carries version number N97xFXXU2BTB5 and improves face recognition along with adding support for full-screen gestures. Despite supporting full-screen gestures, Samsung is not allowing users to have a third-party launcher with Android 10 gestures. If you are planning to use navigational gestures then you will have to rely on Samsung’s own gestures.

This is the first update rolled out to Samsung Galaxy Note 10 users after the Android 10 update which began rolling out in December of 2019. Currently, the new update is available in Malaysia and Germany but will be rolling out to other countries soon. While the current update is rolling out with February security patch, we expect to see the update rolling out in other regions with the March security patch. If you own a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 then you can head to Settings>Software Update to get the latest update.

Source SamMobile; Via Neowin