It now appears that Samsung is planning to launch two foldable devices this year. One is, of course, the Galaxy Z Flip, which many argued that it’s the successor to the Galaxy Fold, and the other one is the real successor of the Galaxy Fold. And while we don’t know what the Galaxy Fold successor will be called, we have a few pieces of important information about the device.

According to XDA‘s Max Weinbach, the Galaxy Fold successor is going to be released in the Q2 of this year. He also gave us a few details on the specifications of the device. According to him, the foldable device will be powered by Snapdragon 865 and will have support for 5G networks. It’ll feature an 8-inch ultra-thin glass display and a 108MP camera. The Galaxy Fold successor is also said to come bundled with an S-Pen.

I just got word that Samsung will likely be launching the true Galaxy Fold successor in Q2 of this year. If I've conglomerates all the different reports correctly, it should have an 8" display, 108MP camera, ultra thin glass, SPen, Snapdragon 865 and 5G. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 24, 2020

If the rumors are true, the Galaxy Fold successor will be a more powerful and overall better device than the Galaxy Z Flip as the latter is likely to be powered by last year’s Snapdragon 855 processor and will feature 12MP main camera.

The tipster, however, confirmed that all of the information that he shared is from Bloomberg and a few Korean sites. That means all of these new pieces of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

What do you think Samsung should do to make the Galaxy Fold successor a better device than the original Galaxy Fold? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.