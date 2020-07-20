Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Fold 2 along with Note 20 series at Unpacked next month. While Samsung hasn’t explicitly revealed information about Fold 2, we have seen numerous leaks confirming the imminent launch.

Now, Samsung has posted a short video teasing the Galaxy Fold 2. The 13-second video doesn’t reveal much but confirms the launch of Fold 2 at the Unpacked event in August.

One fold, infinite possibilities. Unpacked on August 5, 2020.

Visit https://t.co/ca2XTlBGnt to watch the #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/kESP5toPrS — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 19, 2020

The Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be priced a bit less than the original Galaxy Fold and it will come with Samsung’s new UTG technology which was first seen on the Galaxy Z Flip.