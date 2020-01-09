While Samsung did not show off the much leaked Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 in public at CES, it appears the device has had a presence in closed door meetings, where further details have leaked.

We have already seen glimpses of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung’s upcoming competitor to the Motorola Razr. Now, thanks to these closed-door meetings, we also know the real name of the handset, and it is somewhat unexpected.

The name was revealed to be the Samsung Galaxy Bloom, with the blurry slide above featuring the slogam “changing the shape of mobile computing.”

As the name suggests, men are not exactly the demographic for the handset, with the design apparently inspired by the shape of Lancombe’s make-up compact.

Samsung will apparently be aggressively targeting women in heir 20’s to whom the design resonates.

SamMobile also reports the handset will feature 8K video recording, to go along with Samsung’s 8K TV.s

The other earlier leaked specs include:

The Galaxy Fold 2 will be powered by last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

The front camera of Galaxy Fold 2 will be 10MP, most probably be the same image sensor that you can find in the current Galaxy Note 10 lineup.

The clamshell foldable device will have a dual-camera setup on the back.

There is a small notification display on the back of the device which will offer needed information to the user when the device is in folded state. When the device is opened, there is a punch-hole 10MP front camera for your selfie needs.

And the device will feature a USB-C port for charging and there will be no 3.5 mm headphone jack.

According to renowned leaker Ice Universe, the Fold 2 will ditch the old plastic cover material in favour of the ultra-thin glass cover. This will make the screen looks flatter. Another benefit of having a glass cover is that it will develop fewer wrinkles.

Rumour also has it that the Galaxy Fold 2 will have support for the S Pen.

According to a leaked promo for the next Samsung Unpacked event, Samsung is going to unveil the Galaxy Fold 2, and Galaxy S20 series of smartphones on February 11 in San Francisco. And the price of the Galaxy Fold 2 will be comparable to Apple iPhone 11 Pro.

Via SamMobile