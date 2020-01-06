We have already seen glimpses of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung’s competitor to the Motorola Razr.

The clamshell foldable device will have a dual-camera setup on the back. There is a small notification display on the back of the device which will offer needed information to the user when the device is in folded state. When the device is opened, there is a punch-hole front camera for your selfie needs. And the device will feature a USB-C port for charging and there will be no 3.5 mm headphone jack. According to renowned leaker Ice Universe, the Fold 2 will ditch the old plastic cover material in favour of the ultra-thin glass cover. This will make the screen looks flatter. Another benefit of having a glass cover is that it will develop fewer wrinkles. Rumour also has it that the Galaxy Fold 2 will have support for the S Pen.

Now Jermaine Smit, aka Concept Creator, created a concept model for LetsGoDigital which gives us another glorious look at the handset.

Korean publication Yonhap reports that not only will the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 be launched in February with the Samsung Galaxy S11, but that it will also go on sale almost immediately afterwards. This device is expected to be launched early next year at MWC 2020 and the price will be comparable to Apple iPhone 11 Pro.