In an effort to bring more foldable smartphones to the market, Samsung is currently working on a successor to the Galaxy Fold dubbed Galaxy Fold 2. The second Gen Galaxy Fold will see some major improvements over the last year’s model, according to sources close to the development.

One of the areas where the Galaxy Fold 2 will be superior to the last year’s Galaxy Fold is the camera of the foldable smartphone. According to Ross Young, founder of DisplayDearch, the Galaxy Fold 2 will settle on a triple camera configuration — we’re talking about 12MP/16MP/64MP lenses with dual optical image stabilization as opposed to the original Galaxy Fold, which has a 12/12/16MP setup. Unfortunately, we have no information on the selfie camera of Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphone.

Previous rumors suggested that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a 7.59-inch 120Hz main display that has a screen resolution of 2213 x 1689. On the other hand, the front display will have a screen refresh rate of 60Hz with a screen resolution of 2267 x 819 and will measure 6.23 inches. Both the front display and main display will have a hole punch cut out to make a room for the selfie camera.

The Galaxy Fold will also have support for S-Pen. So, if you own a Galaxy S-Pen, you’ll be able to use it with the Galaxy Fold 2. Like the Galaxy Z Flip, which is Samsung’s first clamshell foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold 2 will come with UTG, short for Ultra Thin Glass. This will make the screen looks flatter. Another benefit of having a glass cover is that it will develop fewer wrinkles.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to hit the market in Q3 2020 and may be launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in August 2020. The device is rumored to come with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 256/512 GB of storage and a 4G option along with the standard 5G.