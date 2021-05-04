Samsung is best known for its Galaxy flagship phones, but the company’s low-cost smartphones are also quite popular. This success is enough reason for Samsung to continue releasing low-cost or mid-range phones, which is exactly what the company is doing right now.

Tipster @_the_tech_guy and SamMobile have confirmed that Samsung is currently working on yet another low-cost Galaxy F-branded phone called Galaxy F22. While the tipster has merely confirmed the existence of the Galaxy F22, sources close to SamMobile have said that the upcoming F-branded model will be exclusive to India.

The publisher believes that the F22 will be very similar to the upcoming Galaxy A22 / A22 5G, but the latter is unlikely to launch in South Asian markets. And this goes to explain why Samsung Galaxy F22 will remain exclusive to India.

According to sources, the Galaxy A22 will be the cheapest 5G Samsung phone. And since F22 will be an alternative to A22, people are speculating whether the former will have a 5G variant. We don’t know much about the internals of the upcoming F-branded phone, so it’s best to not draw any conclusion from speculations.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A22 will rock be powered by a Mediatek Dimensitty 700 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM. The smartphone is expected to have a quad-camera setup, including a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide, and two 2MP cameras. The smartphone is expected to cost around $200/€230.