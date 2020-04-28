While Samsung’s current generation of Buds are pretty great, but they were a significant step back from the original IconX wireless headphones, which featured built-in storage and fitness trackers using built-in sensors.

It seems Samsung may be looking to revive that line of truly wireless earbuds, however, going by a new Samsung trademark.

Published yesterday on the 27 April 2020 with the UK IPO (Intellectual Property Office), it comes with the following description:

Samsung BudsX trademark description: Headphones; Earbuds; Wearable wireless headsets / earsets comprised primarily of an MP3 player; Wireless headsets / earsets incorporating a sensor for detecting whether the headset is on or off; Wireless headsets / earsets incorporating software for providing a fitness guide; Wireless headsets / earsets incorporating software for measuring distance, speed, time, changes in heart rate, activity level, calories burned; Earphones; Wireless headsets for mobile phones / smartphones / tablets.

We have earlier heard that Samsung is also working on Samsung Galaxy Beans earphones, and it is not clear if those are the same devices, though I suspect as a fitness tracker a more secure fit would be desirable.

Have any of our readers been waiting for a return of the IconX? Let us know below.

Via LetsGoDigital.