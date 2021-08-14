A few days ago Samsung announced the Samsung Galaxy Buds2, the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. The new Galaxy Buds2 is designed for a comfortable fit made to be worn all day and delivers a rich, balanced sound, with dynamic two-way speakers. The Galaxy Buds2 also comes with Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise.

CNET, who managed to get its hands on the device sometime before its actual launch, has posted a thorough review of the truly wireless earbuds.

The Galaxy Buds2’s main strengths appear to be good sound quality, weight and comfort, while its main weakness appears to be less than desirable battery life.

See the full specs of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 below:

Galaxy Buds2 Product Specifications Dimension & Weight Earbud: 17.0(W) x 20.9(H) x 21.1(D) mm, 5.0g Charging Case: 50(W) x 27.8(H) x 50.2(D) mm, 41.2g Speaker 2-way (Woofer + Tweeter) Microphone 3 mics (2 outer + 1 inner) + Voice Pickup Unit Battery Capacity Earbuds: 61mAh (typical) Charging Case: 472mAh (typical) *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Play Time Up to 5 hours / Total up to 20 hours (ANC on) Up to 7.5 hours / Total up to 29 hours (ANC off) *Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions such as function settings, playback file type, and Bluetooth® signal strength. Talk Time Up to 3.5 hours / Total up to 13h (ANC on) Up to 3.5 hours / Total up to 14h (ANC off) *Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions such as function settings, playback file type, and Bluetooth® signal strength. Charging 1-hour play time / 5-minute quick charging Qi-certified wireless charging *Charging time is based on the battery of earbuds being less than 30 percent when they start to charge. Actual battery life and charging time may vary and depend on factors such as usage conditions and number of times charged. Measured with Active Noise Cancellation off mode for play time. Connectivity Bluetooth® 5.2 Codec: Scalable (Samsung proprietary), AAC, SBC Sensor Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Hall, Touch, VPU (Voice Pickup Unit) Colors Graphite, White, Olive, Lavender *Available colors may vary by market, carrier and retailer. In the Box Earbuds, Charging Case, Eartips, Charging Cable, Quick Start Guide

Galaxy Buds2 are Samsung’s smallest and lightest earbuds yet boasting an iconic curved shape.

For a more perfect fit, Samsung has developed the ‘Earbud fit test’ in the Galaxy Wearable app.

Choose from four contemporary colors —graphite, white, olive and lavender.

