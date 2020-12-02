Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds leaked online

Rumors of Samsung’s upcoming truly wireless earbuds have been doing the rounds for quite a while. Last month, we reported the next-generation Galaxy Buds will be called the Galaxy Buds Pro. Today, images of this upcoming wireless earbuds got leaked online. As you can see from the image above, the design of these earbuds are in line with the existing Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds.

We have earlier heard the new Samsung Galaxy Buds will have the same in-ear design as the older Buds and Buds+, but with the usual improved sound quality, improved Ambient mode, and for the first time, will feature Active Noise Cancellation. Due to the in-ear design, these are expected to perform a lot better than the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is expected to be available in January 2021 and launched along with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

Source: evleaks