Yesterday Roland Quandt posted some hands-on photos of the unreleased Samsung Galaxy Buds + and today he posted a full 10-minute hands-on video of Samsung’s latest truly wireless headphones.

In general, he appears pretty satisfied with the update, though a fuller review is needed looking at the phone call quality and the enigmatic Spotify feature. He notes particularly that the headphones do not really need active noise cancellation, due to their already good sound isolation.

The updated truly wireless earbuds promise up to 11 hr battery life, improved triple microphones and improved dual-speakers.

We already know the full spec sheet which has been leaked by Evan Blass AKA evLeaks.

The spec sheet confirms that the Galaxy Buds + will have nearly double the battery life, and will be able to fast charge for 60 minutes use in only 3 minutes.

It also confirms that the Buds+ will have improved speakers, with a built-in woofer, and will be available in Black, White, Blue and Red.

The very best feature, however, is that the device will support Spotify, hopefully allowing playlists to be pre-loaded like the Samsung Galaxy Active 2.

This addresses one of the biggest deficits of the current Galaxy Buds, allowing users, for example, to enjoy their Spotify playlist while jogging completely without your phone.

All these new features will add only $20 to the asking price, with the Buds+ retailing for $149.