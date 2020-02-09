Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless headphones have already been extensively leaked and have even had a hands-on video review.

Now you can pre-order them yourself, for delivery just in time for Valentine’s day, on the 14/2/2020.

Gallery

The headphones have now shown up on Amazon.com, where Samsung is claiming 22 hours of battery life, 11 from the headset and 11 from the charging case.

The full specs have already been leaked and can be seen below:

It also confirms that the Buds+ will have improved speakers, with a built-in woofer, and will be available in Black, White, Cloud Blue.

Gallery

All these new features will add only $20 to the asking price, with the Buds+ retailing for $149.

The headsets can be pre-ordered from Amazon here (Black, White, Cloud Blue).

Via SeekingTech