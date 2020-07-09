Samsung is expected to launch its iconic-looking Samsung Galaxy Beaks AKA Samsung Galaxy Buds Live truly wireless earbuds in the next few weeks with some expecting the earbuds to launch on the 22nd July.

Now in support of that early launch date, the buds (SM-R180) have passed through the FCC.

The unique design of the earbuds have been leaked earlier and has now been confirmed by some assets in Samsung’s Wearables app.

The icon confirms the kidney-shaped device but not the name, as the icon is merely labelled “Buds live”. We have earlier heard the name Galaxy Beans and also BudsX, so the actual name remains an unsettled question.

Samsung’s Galaxy BudsX wireless earbuds will offer Active Noise Cancellation(ANC) despite the fact that it won’t fully seal your ear canal, according to previous rumors. Rumour also has it that the Galaxy EarbudsX will offer two speakers, multiple microphones, and will have the code name SM-R180.

The price of Samsung’s upcoming wireless earbuds is expected to be 17,000 South Korean Won, which translates to around $140. For the sake of comparison, Apple’s Airpods Pro is priced at $249 — that’s $109 more than the price point of the Galaxy BudsX. If the price of the Galaxy BudsX turns out to be true, Samsung will have a clear advantage over Apple when it comes to price.

There ha been some speculation that the new Buds will be released in 2021 with the Samsung Galaxy S21, but the passage of the headsets through the FCC now suggests we will not have to wait not that long.