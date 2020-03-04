Samsung announced the successor to the Galaxy Buds last month. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are an incremental upgrade and are improved when compared to the original Galaxy Buds.

Earlier today, iFixit got their hands on the Galaxy Buds+ and the wireless earbuds scored a 7 out of 10 on iFixit’s repairability scale. The original Galaxy Buds from last year scored 6 and were the most repairable wireless earbuds in the market. This time, the Galaxy Buds+ have managed to take that crown and they are now easier to open and repair than their predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ have ensured that Samsung retains the crown as the most repairable earbud in the market. Apple also refreshed it’s AirPods lineup but the company didn’t put any effort into improving the repairability and AirPods Pro scored 0 out of 10 on iFixit’s repairability scale.