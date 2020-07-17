Samsung Galaxy Book S with Intel Core i5 hybrid processor now available for $949

Galaxy Book S

Early this year, Samsung started selling the Galaxy Book S laptop with Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. In May, Samsung announced the Intel-version of the same laptop. This new Intel variant Galaxy Book S is powered by Core i5-L16G7 Lakefield processor (Intel Core processor with Intel Hybrid Technology). The Galaxy Book S is the first laptop in the market to feature this new Intel processor. You can now buy this laptop for $949 from Amazon US.

Highlights of Galaxy Book S:

  • Lightweight at just 950g and only 11.8mm at its thickest point.
  • A fan-less design allows the Galaxy Book S to be slimmer than traditional laptops and helps it to run noiselessly.
  • Outdoor Mode on Galaxy Book S will instantly boost brightness to 600 nits using a two-key shortcut.
  • Offers up to 512GB of storage and 8GB RAM.
  • With Intel’s Foveros 3D stacking technology and a hybrid CPU architecture, Galaxy Book S efficiently provides an exceptional laptop performance.

Galaxy Book S Tech specs:

Galaxy Book S
OSWindows 10 Home / Pro
Display13.3? FHD TFT LCD Display with Touch Screen Panel
Dimension305.2 x 203.2 x 6.2 ~ 11.8 mm
Weight950g
CPUIntel Core processor with Intel Hybrid Technology
GraphicIntel UHD Graphics
Memory8GB RAM (LPDDR4x)
Storage256/512GB eUFS, MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)
Camera1MP
Battery42Wh
ConnectivityWi-Fi 6 (Gig+) 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v 5.0
Ports2 USB-C, 1 Headphone out/Mic-in Combo, MicroSD Multi-media Card Reader
SensorsFingerprint Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor (Keyboard Backlit on/off), Hall Sensor
AuthenticationWindows Hello sign in with fingerprint
AudioQuad Stereo Speakers: Sound by AKG
Immersive sound with Dolby Atmos technology

Source: Samsung

