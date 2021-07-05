Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy Book Pro in the US with a drone light show (video)

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360

In April, Samsung announced the new Galaxy Book Pro laptop and Galaxy Book Pro 360 2-in-1 with ultra-thin designs, latest 11th gen Intel processors, AMOLED display and more. Both these devices are already available for order in the US. To launch these new PCs, Samsung used Intel’s drone light show in the US. Check out the drone launch video below.

The revolutionary new way to PC demands a big introduction. On April 30, 2021, we teamed with Intel’s drone team to introduce Folsom, CA – and the world – to the sleek, stylish 2-in-1 Galaxy Book Pro 360 with Intel Evo certification.

When you order these devices from Samsung, you can now get a $150 instant rebate. You can find the deal here.

Samsung Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro Tech Specs:

Galaxy Book Pro 360 Specifications
Galaxy Book Pro 360 13Galaxy Book Pro 360 15
Dimensions302.5 x 202.0 x 11.5 mm354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm
WeightWi-Fi : 1.04kg

5G : 1.10kg

1.39kg
OSWindows 10 Home/ProWindows 10 Home/Pro
Display13.3-inch Super AMOLED, FHD (1920 x 1080)15.6-inch Super AMOLED, FHD(1920 x 1080)
CPU11th Gen Intel Core processors (i7/i5/i3)11th Gen Intel Core processors (i7/i5/i3)
GraphicIntel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)

Intel® UHD Graphics (i3)

Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)

Intel® UHD Graphics (i3)

Connectivity5G,

Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2

Bluetooth v5.1

Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2,

Bluetooth v5.1

ColorMystic Navy, Mystic Silver, Mystic BronzeMystic Navy, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze
Memory8GB, 16GB (LPDDR4x)8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x)
StorageUp to 1TB (NVMe SSD)Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD)
Camera/Mic720p HD / Dual Array Mic720p HD / Dual Array Mic
AudioSound by AKG, Dolby Atmos®Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos®
KeyboardPro KeyboardPro Keyboard
S PenIn-boxIn-box
Battery63Wh (Typical)68Wh (Typical)
Adaptor65W USB Type-C Fast Charger65W USB Type-C Fast Charger
AuthenticationFingerprint on Power KeyFingerprint? on Power Key
PortsThunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (2), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, nano SIMThunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (2), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD
Galaxy Book Pro Specifications
Galaxy Book Pro 13Galaxy Book Pro 15
Dimensions304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mmINT : 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm

EXT : 355.4 x 225.8 x 13.3mm

WeightWi-Fi : 0.87kgLTE : 0.88kgINT : 1.05kgEXT : 1.15kg
OSWindows 10 Home/ProWindows 10 Home/Pro
Display13.3-inch AMOLED, FHD (1920 x 1080)15.6-inch AMOLED, FHD (1920 x 1080)
CPU11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i7/i5/i3)11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i5/i7/i3)
GraphicIntel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)

Intel® UHD Graphics (i3)

Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)

Intel® UHD Graphics (i3),

NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450

ConnectivityLTE,

Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2,

Bluetooth v5.1

Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2,

Bluetooth v5.1

ColorMystic Blue, Mystic Silver, Mystic Pink GoldMystic Blue, Mystic Silver, Mystic Pink Gold
Memory8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x)8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x)
StorageUp to 1TB (NVMe SSD)Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD)
Camera/Mic720p HD / Dual Array Mic720p HD / Dual Array Mic
AudioSound by AKG, Dolby Atmos®Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos®
KeyboardPro KeyboardPro Keyboard
Battery63Wh (Typical)68Wh (Typical)
Adaptor65W USB Type-C Fast Charger65W USB Type-C Fast Charger
AuthenticationFingerprint on Power KeyFingerprint on Power Key
PortsThunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1) 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, nano SIMThunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1), HDMI(1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD

Find the deal here at Samsung.

