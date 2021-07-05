Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy Book Pro in the US with a drone light show (video)

In April, Samsung announced the new Galaxy Book Pro laptop and Galaxy Book Pro 360 2-in-1 with ultra-thin designs, latest 11th gen Intel processors, AMOLED display and more. Both these devices are already available for order in the US. To launch these new PCs, Samsung used Intel’s drone light show in the US. Check out the drone launch video below.
The revolutionary new way to PC demands a big introduction. On April 30, 2021, we teamed with Intel’s drone team to introduce Folsom, CA – and the world – to the sleek, stylish 2-in-1 Galaxy Book Pro 360 with Intel Evo certification.
When you order these devices from Samsung, you can now get a $150 instant rebate. You can find the deal here.
Samsung Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro Tech Specs:
|Galaxy Book Pro 360 Specifications
|Galaxy Book Pro 360 13
|Galaxy Book Pro 360 15
|Dimensions
|302.5 x 202.0 x 11.5 mm
|354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm
|Weight
|Wi-Fi : 1.04kg
5G : 1.10kg
|1.39kg
|OS
|Windows 10 Home/Pro
|Windows 10 Home/Pro
|Display
|13.3-inch Super AMOLED, FHD (1920 x 1080)
|15.6-inch Super AMOLED, FHD(1920 x 1080)
|CPU
|11th Gen Intel Core processors (i7/i5/i3)
|11th Gen Intel Core processors (i7/i5/i3)
|Graphic
|Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)
Intel® UHD Graphics (i3)
|Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)
Intel® UHD Graphics (i3)
|Connectivity
|5G,
Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2
Bluetooth v5.1
|Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2,
Bluetooth v5.1
|Color
|Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze
|Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze
|Memory
|8GB, 16GB (LPDDR4x)
|8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x)
|Storage
|Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD)
|Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD)
|Camera/Mic
|720p HD / Dual Array Mic
|720p HD / Dual Array Mic
|Audio
|Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos®
|Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos®
|Keyboard
|Pro Keyboard
|Pro Keyboard
|S Pen
|In-box
|In-box
|Battery
|63Wh (Typical)
|68Wh (Typical)
|Adaptor
|65W USB Type-C Fast Charger
|65W USB Type-C Fast Charger
|Authentication
|Fingerprint on Power Key
|Fingerprint? on Power Key
|Ports
|Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (2), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, nano SIM
|Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (2), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD
|Galaxy Book Pro Specifications
|Galaxy Book Pro 13
|Galaxy Book Pro 15
|Dimensions
|304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm
|INT : 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm
EXT : 355.4 x 225.8 x 13.3mm
|Weight
|Wi-Fi : 0.87kgLTE : 0.88kg
|INT : 1.05kgEXT : 1.15kg
|OS
|Windows 10 Home/Pro
|Windows 10 Home/Pro
|Display
|13.3-inch AMOLED, FHD (1920 x 1080)
|15.6-inch AMOLED, FHD (1920 x 1080)
|CPU
|11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i7/i5/i3)
|11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i5/i7/i3)
|Graphic
|Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)
Intel® UHD Graphics (i3)
|Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)
Intel® UHD Graphics (i3),
NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450
|Connectivity
|LTE,
Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2,
Bluetooth v5.1
|Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2,
Bluetooth v5.1
|Color
|Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver, Mystic Pink Gold
|Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver, Mystic Pink Gold
|Memory
|8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x)
|8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x)
|Storage
|Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD)
|Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD)
|Camera/Mic
|720p HD / Dual Array Mic
|720p HD / Dual Array Mic
|Audio
|Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos®
|Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos®
|Keyboard
|Pro Keyboard
|Pro Keyboard
|Battery
|63Wh (Typical)
|68Wh (Typical)
|Adaptor
|65W USB Type-C Fast Charger
|65W USB Type-C Fast Charger
|Authentication
|Fingerprint on Power Key
|Fingerprint on Power Key
|Ports
|Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1) 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, nano SIM
|Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1), HDMI(1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD
Find the deal here at Samsung.